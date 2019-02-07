Catholic World News

Central African Republic, rebel groups initial a peace deal

February 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The vicious fighting in a country known more for coups than religious violence was so alarming that Pope Francis made a bold visit in 2015, removing his shoes and bowing his head at the Central Mosque in the last remaining Muslim neighborhood of the capital,” the report noted.

