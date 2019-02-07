Catholic World News

New Jersey senator asks judicial nominee: ‘Are gay relationships, in your opinion, immoral?’

February 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Sen. Cory Booker was questioning Neomi Rao, President Trump’s nominee to replace Brett Kavanaugh on the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit.

