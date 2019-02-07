Catholic World News
Bishop Conley: some cardinals have ‘very disturbing’ views on morality
February 07, 2019
» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald
CWN Editor's Note: Bishop James Conley of Lincoln, Nebraska, made his remarks in a new book published by TAN Books.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Feb. 07, 2019 8:05 AM ET USA
No obfuscation or compromise in Bishop Conley's words.