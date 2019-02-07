Catholic World News

Survey finds that almost half of practicing Christian millennials say evangelism is wrong

February 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: According to the survey, 94% of practicing Christians in the US born between 1984 and 1998 believe that “the best thing that could ever happen to someone is for them to know Jesus”—yet 47% “agree at least somewhat that it is wrong to share one’s personal beliefs with someone of a different faith in hopes that they will one day share the same faith.”

