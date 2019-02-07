Catholic World News

End religious tests on nominees, prelate asks Senate Judiciary Committee

February 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “In recent months, multiple nominees to the federal judiciary have been interrogated about their membership in the Knights of Columbus,” said Archbishop Joseph Kurtz of Louisville, chairman of the USCCB Committee for Religious Liberty. “Religious tests tell not only Catholics, but all Americans, that they cannot both serve their country and live out their convictions.”

