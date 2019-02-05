Catholic World News

Pope concludes historic visit to Arabian peninsula

February 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis concluded his visit to the United Arab Emirates on February 5, becoming the first Pontiff ever to celebrate Mass on the Arabian peninsula. Preaching to a congregation composed mostly of guest workers, the Pope reflected on the Beatitudes, saying that they “do not require dramatic gestures.” He reminded the congregation that Jesus does not say “you will be blessed, but you are blessed.”

