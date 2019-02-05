Catholic World News

Greek court convicts Orthodox bishop for comments on homosexuals

February 05, 2019

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: According to the report, Bishop Amvrossios of Kalavryta and Aigialeia called upon readers of his blog to “spit upon” homosexuals, adding, “They are not human beings, they are rejects of nature.” He has received a seven-month suspended sentence.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!