Zimbabwe’s bishops gather testimonies of victims of human rights violations

February 05, 2019

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The abuses under President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who assumed office in 2017, “are the worst seen in Zimbabwe for at least a decade,” The Guardian recently reported.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

