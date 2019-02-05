Catholic World News

India’s Supreme Court denies bail to Missionary of Charity accused of child trafficking

February 05, 2019

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: The secretary-general of the Indian bishops’ conference defended the nun’s innocence: “we feel very sad that an innocent and physically unwell nun is behind bars,” Bishop Theodore Mascarenhas said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!