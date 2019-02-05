Catholic World News

Islamic State, seeking next chapter, makes inroads through West Africa

February 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “In Nigeria, an affiliate of the terrorist group has seized hundreds of square miles of territory and could disrupt a presidential election this month,” according to the report.

