Pope, at Abu Dhabi interreligious gathering, calls for dialogue, prayer for peace

February 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: During the first full day of the Pope’s brief apostolic journey to the United Arab Emirates, the Pontiff addressed the Muslim Council of Elders’ Global Conference of Human Fraternity (video).

