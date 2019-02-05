Catholic World News

Pope Francis, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar deplore violence, terrorism in the name of religion

February 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Many Sunni Muslims regard the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar (located in Cairo) as the highest Muslim authority. The Pope and Grand Imam Ahmed el-Tayeb signed this document on human fraternity during the Pope’s apostolic journey to the United Arab Emirates.

