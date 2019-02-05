Catholic World News

Carbon pricing bill is ‘hopeful sign,’ USCCB committee chairman says

February 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act of 2019 (EICDA, H.R. 763), sponsored by Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL), is “a hopeful sign that more and more, climate change is beginning to be seen as a crucial moral issue,” according to Bishop Frank Dewane of Venice (FL), chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development.

