Catholic World News

Maduro seeks papal mediation in Venezuela

February 04, 2019

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: Venezuela’s embattled President Nicolas Maduro has asked Pope Francis to intercede in the country’s crisis. The Catholic bishops of Venezuela have declared that Maduro’s rule is illegitimate. While many government have recognized Maduro’s rival, opposition leader Juan Guaido, as the country’s legitimate leader, Pope Francis has carefully avoided taking sides.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!