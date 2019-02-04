Catholic World News

Pope urges Monaco’s leaders to continue working for the common good

February 04, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Catholicism is the official religion of the Mediterranean principality (map); 90% of its 31,000 residents are Catholic.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!