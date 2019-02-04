Catholic World News

Pope Francis arrives in Abu Dhabi

February 04, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News (YouTube)

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis departed for his apostolic journey to the United Arab Emirates on February 3, addressing brief remarks to journalists and arriving at night at the Abu Dhabi Presidential Airport (video). At midday on February 4, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, welcomed Pope Francis to the presidential palace.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!