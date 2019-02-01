Catholic World News

Vatican magazine sees major scandal in abuse of nuns by priests

February 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A Vatican-sponsored magazine has said that the sexual abuse of nuns by Catholic priests is a major scandal that the Church has long ignored. Writing in Women Church World—a new publication distributed by L’Osservatore Romano—editor Lucetta Scaraffia argues: “If the church continues to close its eyes to the scandal... the condition of oppression of women in the church will never change,”

