Catholic churches disrupted, suppressed in Chinese diocese

February 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: At least seven churches in the Qiqihar diocese have been closed since the signing of a Vatican-Beijing accord, the AsiaNews service reports. Officials have disrupted services and threatened parishioners in the diocese, whose Bishop Wei Jingyi is not recognized by the government.

