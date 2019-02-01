Catholic World News

Papal encouragement for joint Catholic-Oriental Orthodox dialogue

February 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Catholic and Orthodox theological approaches should be seen as “mutually complementary rather than conflicting,” Pope Francis observed—quoting Vatican II—in an address to members of the joint theological commission for dialogue between the Catholic Church and Oriental Orthodox churches. In his remarks to the group, whose members come mostly from the Middle East, the Pope observed that Christians in the region have “suffered terribly as a result of war, violence, and persecution.”

