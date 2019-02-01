Catholic World News

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow marks 10 years in office

February 01, 2019

» Continue to this story on Moscow Patriarchate

CWN Editor's Note: In an address at the State Kremlin Palace, the 72-year-old Patriarch highlighted two challenges: “the striving to limit the Church’s influence on man and society” and “increasing attempts to interpret scientific data in an ideological, not proper scientific way.” In response, “the Church will continue to do what it has always done, that is, to preach the Gospel of the Kingdom of God that has come down to earth.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!