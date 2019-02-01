Catholic World News

In Brazil, archdiocese characterizes dam disaster as ‘abomination of desolation’

February 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: 110 people have lost their lives in the Brumadinho dam disaster, which took place on January 25. A statement from the Archdiocese of Belo Horizonte spoke of “absurdities born of the gains and contempt for the other, the truth and the good of all.”

