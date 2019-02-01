Catholic World News

Holy See diplomat calls for urgent action on climate change for the sake of international peace

February 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Bernardito Auza, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, addressed a recent UN Security Council meeting (summarized here) devoted to the impact of climate-related disasters on international peace and security.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

