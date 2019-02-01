Catholic World News

The Pope in the United Arab Emirates: English-language coverage from Abu Dhabi

February 01, 2019

» Continue to this story on The National (UAE)

CWN Editor's Note: The National, based in Abu Dhabi, is among the Middle East’s leading English-language newspapers. Its coverage offers a glimpse of how residents of the Muslim state view the Pope’s three-day apostolic journey, which begins on February 3.

