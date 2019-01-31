Catholic World News

Delhi court rejects plea for state probe into clergy abuse claims

January 31, 2019

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: An official of the Archdiocese of Delhi described the call for a probe as part of a “well-orchestrated agenda to tarnish the image of Church people as lawbreakers and sexual predators so [as] to scare away people from the Church.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!