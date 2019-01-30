Catholic World News

Chinese regime recognizes bishop from ‘underground’ Church

January 30, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Peter Jin Lugang has been installed as head of the Nanyang diocese, succeeding the 98-year-old Bishop Joseph Zhu Baoyu. The Vatican had appointed Bishop Jin as coadjutor of the Nanyang diocese since 2007, but the Chinese regime had not previously recognized him.

