Return of Christians to the Nineveh Plain remains uncertain, Kurdish official says

January 30, 2019

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Although the area has been liberated from ISIS control, parts of the area are now ruled by local militias, and land owned by Christians and Yazidis has been confiscated.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

