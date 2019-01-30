Catholic World News

‘Stop the repression,’ Venezuelan bishops plead

January 30, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Quoting St. Oscar Romero, the bishops’ Justice and Peace Commission pleaded, “In the name of God and in the name of this suffering people, whose lamentations reach up to heaven, STOP THE REPRESSION.” (The words are capitalized in the Spanish-language statement.)

