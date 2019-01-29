Catholic World News

Denying allegation, CDF official resigns from position

January 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Father Hermann Geissler, office head of the doctrinal section of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, has been accused of impropriety with a woman during Confession. He submitted his resignation on January 28 “to limit the damage already done to the Congregation and to his community,” The Work.

