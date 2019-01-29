Catholic World News

Vatican spokesman rues lack of compassion, spirit of condemnation in Catholic media

January 29, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication, discusses “certain attitudes exhibited by Catholic media agencies which daily dedicate energy to condemnation.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!