New York State lawmakers vote to ease statute of limitations for molestation

January 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The Child Victims Act raises the age of the criminal statute for victims from 23 to 28,” according to the report. “In civil cases, victims will now have until the age of 55 to seek damages. The bill also opens up a one-year window for any victims to seek civil damages against individuals, churches and even school districts.”

