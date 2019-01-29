Catholic World News

Thanking World Youth Day volunteers, Pope discusses prayer, generosity

January 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis’s address at a soccer stadium (video) was the last address of his apostolic journey to Panama for the 2019 World Youth Day. Following his departure, he sent telegrams to President Donald Trump and other leaders of nations through whose airspace he was flying.

