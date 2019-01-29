Catholic World News

Pope recalls Holocaust, prays for Venezuela, laments attacks in Colombia, Philippines

January 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis made his remarks (video) on the last day of his apostolic journey to Panama for the 2019 World Youth Day. The Pontiff visited a shelter, where he spoke about the importance of love of neighbor, before praying the Angelus.

