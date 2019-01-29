Catholic World News

Leading Asian prelate: uphold traditional values by caring for the elderly and infirm

January 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Charles Bo of Myanmar, the president of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences, issued a message for the upcoming World Day of the Sick (background).

