‘You young people are the now of God,’ Pope preaches at World Youth Day’s closing Mass

January 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Preaching at an outdoor Mass (video) attended by an estimated estimated 700,000 people, Pope Francis spoke about the “now of God,” the “now of proclaiming good news to the poor.” He concluded, “Dear young friends, do you want to live out your love in a practical way? May your ‘yes’ continue to be the gateway for the Holy Spirit to give us a new Pentecost for the Church and for the world.”

