Catholic World News

New York’s bishops decry new state law expanding abortion

January 25, 2019

» Continue to this story on Catholic New York

CWN Editor's Note: The Reproductive Health Act, signed into law by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, grants non-doctors permission to perform abortions, removes protections for infants accidentally born alive during an abortion, and allows late-term abortions, according to the report. Before Cuomo signed the bill, Bishop Edward Scharfenberger wrote him an open letter, concluding, “Mr. Cuomo, do not build this Death Star.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!