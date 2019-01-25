Catholic World News

Kentucky bishop criticizes pro-life students’ ‘Make America Great Again’ hats

January 25, 2019

» Continue to this story on Lexington Herald-Leader

CWN Editor's Note: “It astonishes me that any students participating in a pro-life activity on behalf of their school and their Catholic faith could be wearing apparel sporting the slogans of a president who denigrates the lives of immigrants, refugees and people from countries that he describes with indecent words and haphazardly endangers with life-threatening policies,” said Bishop John Stowe of Lexington.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!