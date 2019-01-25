Catholic World News

‘Closely following’ situation in Venezuela, Pope Francis prays for nation’s people

January 25, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: As Nicolas Maduro and Juan Guaido vie for power in Venezuela (AP articles), Pope Francis “is closely following the situation as it evolves,” the interim director of the Holy See Press Office said in a statement. “He is praying for the victims and for all the people of Venezuela. The Holy See supports all efforts that help save the population from further suffering.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!