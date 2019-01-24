Catholic World News

Pakistani court to hold hearing on Asia Bibi’s release January 29

January 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pakistan’s highest court, which in October voided the conviction of Asia Bibi on blasphemy charges, will hold a hearing January 29 on an appeal of that verdict. Bibi, who has been imprisoned for 10 years, has not been allowed to leave Pakistan despite the court’s ruling that she should be free.

