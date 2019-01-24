Catholic World News

New association aspires to reorganize Islam in France

January 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Following a recent meeting between President Emmanuel Macron and Muslim leaders, the Muslim Association for a French Islam was founded to promote a “serene integration of Islam in France.”

