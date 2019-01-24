Catholic World News

Baltimore archbishop issues pastoral letter on racial justice

January 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In “The Journey to Racial Justice: Repentance, Healing, and Action,” Archbishop William Lori discusses the Church in the era of legal segregation and racism in the Church today.

