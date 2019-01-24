Catholic World News

Holy See urges resumption of Israeli-Palestinian dialogue

January 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Bernardito Auza, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, made his remarks at the UN Security Council’s quarterly open debate on the Middle East.

