Vatican spokesman: papal trip to Japan under study; Iraq not in the cards until conditions change
January 24, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: In November, Iraq’s president invited Pope Francis to visit Ur.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
