USCCB laments Senate’s failure to pass No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act

January 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) sponsored the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion and Abortion Insurance Full Disclosure Act of 2019 (S.109). The 48-47 vote in favor of the bill was 12 shy of the number needed to invoke cloture and bring the measure to a final vote.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

