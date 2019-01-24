Catholic World News

Chinese bishops’ chief vows to press ahead with Sinicization

January 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A Communist official called upon government-approved bishops to “maintain a high sense of responsibility and mission and lead the mass believers of the Catholic Church to continue to study through Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics.” Bishop Joseph Ma Yinglin of Kunming, in turn, pledged to “continue to make greater and better progress on the path of the development of Sinicization for gaining a satisfactory result for the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.”

