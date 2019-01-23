Catholic World News

Phillips sought to disrupt Mass days before confrontation at March for Life

January 23, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Nathan Phillips, the Native American activist who confronted Covington Catholic students at the March for Life, had tried to disrupt a Mass at the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception a few days earlier.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!