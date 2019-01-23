Catholic World News

Islamic militants kidnap Christian man in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula

January 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Egyptian police killed one kidnapper in a shootout, but other kidnappers took their hostage into the desert.

