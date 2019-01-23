Catholic World News

In religious-freedom case, judge rules that sexual orientation is not covered by federal Fair Housing Act

January 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In Walsh v. Friendship Village of South County, a federal district judge ruled in favor of a St. Louis senior-living community that seeks to operate “in accordance with biblical principles,” thus permitting “cohabitation of residents within a single unit only if those residents, while residing in said unit, are related as spouses by marriage, as parent and child or as siblings.” The community’s policies recognize marriage as “the union of one man and one woman, as marriage is understood in the Bible.”

