Catholic World News

Indian archbishop welcomes end of egg ban in school meals

January 23, 2019

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: The east-central Indian state of Chhattisgarh (map) is 93% Hindu, 2% Muslim, and 2% Christian. The state’s egg ban, according to the report, was instituted to please upper-class Hindus and Jains. Archbishop Victor Henry Thakur of Raipur said that the end of the egg ban is an important step in countering widespread malnutrition.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!