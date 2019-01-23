Catholic World News

‘Bernadette Year’ begins at Lourdes

January 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Beginning on February 11, 1858, the Blessed Virgin Mary appeared 18 times to St. Bernadette Soubirous in Lourdes, France. 2019 is the 175th anniversary of St. Bernadette’s birth and the 140th anniversary of her death.

