Italian prelate, Protestant leaders call for European humanitarian corridor for migrants, refugees

January 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “For us, helping those in need is not a do-good gesture, naive altruism or, worse still, a gesture of convenience: it is the very essence of our faith,” said the secretary-general of the Italian Episcopal Conference and the other signatories of the appeal.

